A woman pumping gas at a Chevron station in Compton was targeted by a group of thieves who took her phone before entering her vehicle — with her 2-year-old child still inside — to take her purse on Wednesday. Days before, someone had held up the store's clerk and made off with cash and cigarettes.

Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 14, 2018.