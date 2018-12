Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Chatsworth where the nonprofit organization OPERATION GRATITUDE needs volunteers for their Saturday, December 15th 2018 Assembly Day. The volunteers needed will assemble “Care Packages” for the troops for Christmas.

For more information, take a look at the website.

If there are questions, please feel free to email Gayle Anderson at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call Gayle at 1 323 460 5732.