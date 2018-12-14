Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder After Repeatedly Hitting Man With Baseball Bat in Oak Park

A woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly hitting a man with a baseball bat several times in Oak Park, Ventura County Sheriff’s Officials announced.

The incident occurred about 4:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Smoke Tree Avenue.

Amanda Jaramillo, 31, of Thousand Oaks, had apparently been staying at the victim’s home for “a period of time” when she attacked him, officials said.

Jaramillo, who appears to have a heart tattoo on her face, allegedly struck the victim numerous times in the head and body while he was not in a position to defend himself.

He had several injuries and was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unclear.

Jaramillo allegedly told responding deputies that she intended to kill the victim, though the motive is unclear.

She was booked into jail and her bail was set at $520,000. She is set to be appear in court on Friday.

No further detail about the victim or the crime have been released.