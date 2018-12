Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chris Burrous took a trip to Claremont to check out The Meat Cellar after a viewer raved the Tomahawk steak -- which is served on a hot cast iron grill -- and the super poutine. This edition of Burrous' Bites aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 13.

The Meat Cellar:

665 E Foothill Blvd.

909-621-2300

https://www.themeatcellar.com/