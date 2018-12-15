Carlsbad Priest Testifies He Was Helping Student Vomiting After Heavy Drinking — Not Sexually Groping Him

A Carlsbad priest accused of groping a seminary student’s groin twice in a restroom stall during a night of heavy drinking testified this week that he was merely trying to put pressure on the man’s stomach to help with vomiting.

The Rev. Juan Garcia Castillo’s testimony Friday came during the third day of his misdemeanor sexual battery trial in Vista Superior Court. The jury spent an hour deliberating and is expected to continue Monday.

He faces up to six months in jail if convicted.

Taking the witness stand for the entire morning, Castillo, 35, testified that he did touch the 33-year-old vomiting student from behind in the bathroom, but it was in no way sexual.

