Eat, Shop and Learn at Eataly in Century City

Jessica Holmes recently got the opportunity to explore Eataly, a place that has been dubbed the Disneyland for pasta lovers and foodies. It's easy to see why, with multiple stories devoted to all things Italian food: from cafes, to pastry stalls, to restaurants, and a market featuring everything you need to make an Italian feast. It's even got a cooking school, where you can learn how to make traditional Italian dishes, pasta, pizza and more.

This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 13.

Eataly Los Angeles is located at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., in the Westfield Century City mall.