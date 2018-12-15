Jessica Holmes Learns How to Make Fresh Pasta With Eataly Chef Denis Dello Stritto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three ingredients are all you need to make delicious, fresh pasta dough. And once you have the pasta dough made, there's so much you can do with it! Jessica Holmes learned some of the secrets of making fresh pasta with Chef Denis Dello Stritto of Eataly in Century City.

For those who would like to be more hands on in the learning experience, Eataly offers an array of cooking classes, including how to make different types of pasta and pasta dishes. Find out more about the cooking classes at La Scuola di Eataly here.

Eataly Los Angeles is located at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., in the Westfield Century City mall.

This is a web exclusive segment for KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 13.

Ravioli Mantovani - Butternut Squash Ravioli

Ingredients:

For Fresh Pasta Dough:

6 eggs

600 g flour

½ tsp salt

For Ravioli Filling:

250 g cooked pumpkin , approx 9 oz,

110 g amaretti di saronno , approx 4 oz,

110 g mostarda mantovana , approx 4 oz

½ cup Parmesan cheese , approx 4 oz

Pinch nutmeg

Salt , pepper to taste

For Butter Sage Sauce:

½ – 1 stick butter

Fresh or dry sage leaves

Instructions

Prepare the filling:

In a bowl, add baked pumpkin and mash it with a fork or a potato masher.

Finely chop mustard fruit pieces from homemade or store bought Mostarda Mantovana.

Crush amaretti with a rolling pin or in a food processor.

Add grated Parmesan cheese, spices and mix all ingredients together.

Transfer pumpkin mix into a pastry bag for easy piping (optional).

Prepare pasta dough:

Sift flour and mound it on the work surface. Make a hole in the center of the mound, add salt and beat in the eggs.

Start working the dough with the dough scraper (or a fork) and once it starts to come together knead with your hands until nice and smooth ball forms.

Wrap the dough in a plastic wrap and let rest for 30-60 minutes.

Make the Ravioli:

Cut off a piece of pasta dough and roll it with a rolling pin or pass through your pasta machine on thickness 5 or 6 (1.2 millimeters or 1/18 inch thick).

Brush one side of the pasta sheet with some water (for easy sealing of ravioli).

Gently fold the pasta sheet in half lengthwise and open back up, so that a thin line appears in the middle of your pasta sheet. Be careful not to crack the pasta sheet. Pipe pumpkin filling from a pastry bag on the line, reserving enough space in between.

Fold the pasta sheet over the filling and using your fingers press slightly around each pumpkin ball filling to seal well the edges.

Cut out tortelli with a ravioli cutter (or pasta cutter).

Depending on how thick your tortelli are, and if you cook them fresh or frozen cooking time varies. As a general rule, toss them in salted boiling water and watch them come up floating, then cook for 3 minutes.

Butter Sage Sauce:

While the ravioli are cooking, melt some butter in a large skillet pan, add sage leaves.

Don’t let the butter burn.

Once ravioli are cooked add them to sage butter sauce.

At this point you can transfer them in a beautiful pasta casserole and serve that way. Don’t forget to add a big spoon.