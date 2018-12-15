Jessica Holmes’ Recipes for Last-Minute Holiday Entertaining Treats

Having company over for the holidays, but don't have a lot of time to prepare? Jessica Holmes has some tips for some crowd-pleasing appetizers that are simple to make! From sweet to savory, Jessica's sharing her recipes festive flatbread, tomato mozzarella appetizer, white chocolate peppermint madeleines and -- for an extra-special holiday touch -- eggnog whipped cream.
This is a web exclusive segment for KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 13.
Festive Flatbread
Ingredients:
- Package of pre-made pizza crust, like the one from Trader Joe's
- Mascarpone cheese
- Fontina cheese, grated
- Cranberry sauce
- Rosemary
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
- Drizzle the bread with olive oil and place on a baking sheet.
- Spread the bread with mascarpone cheese and smear it from edge to edge.
- Spread the grated fontina cheese on the bread.
- Add dollops of the cranberry sauce.
- Sprinkle with some of the rosemary.
- Cook in the oven for approximately 5 to 8 minutes.
- If you want a crisp bottom, skip the baking sheet and put the bread directly on oven rack.
- Happy holiday entertaining!
White Chocolate Peppermint Madeleines
Ingredients:
- Madeleines
- White chocolate chips
- Candy canes
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
Instructions:
- Add water to a saucepan and bring to a simmer.
- Place a heat-safe bowl on top of the pot so the bowl is not touching the water.
- Put the white chocolate chips in the bowl and melt.
- Add the coconut oil to almost melted white chocolate chips.
- Turn heat off once melted.
- Dip half of the madeleine cookie in white chocolate.
- Sprinkle with crushed candy cane pieces.
- Happy Holidays!
Tomato and Mozzarella Bites
Ingredients:
- Sundried tomatoes soaked in oil
- Baby mozzarella balls
- Basil
- Festive toothpicks
Instructions:
- Cut bottoms off the mozzarella balls so they will stand up.
- Skewer the basil, sundried tomato, then the cut mozzarella ball.
- Serve!
Eggnog Whipped Cream
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup of eggnog
- 8 oz. heavy whipping cream
- 1 tablespoon fine sugar
Instructions:
- Using a stand or hand mixer, whip the heavy whipping cream.
- Add the fine sugar.
- Once whipped cream is almost done -- when stiff peaks start to form -- add the eggnog.