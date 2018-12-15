× Man Fatally Shot in Car After Leaving Bar Fight in South L.A.: LASD

A man was fatally shot in his car after leaving the scene of a bar fight in South Los Angeles early Saturday, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a call about a dispute at a bar on Graham and Florence avenues at around 3:45 a.m., the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said.

According to the agency, officers were flagged down about a third of a mile away on Graham Avenue for what appeared to be a crash in front of the Franklin D. Roosevelt Park.

The deputies reported finding an unresponsive man inside a vehicle that had slammed into a parked car. He had at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Investigators later learned that the victim had left the location of the fight that was initially reported. He was shot shortly while driving south on Graham Avenue, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Officials said they had no description of a suspect, and that they have not recovered the weapon used. Detectives have not determined whether or not the incident was gang-related.

Authorities provided no further details.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.