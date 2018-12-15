× Man Found Shot in Ventura Dies From His Wounds

A man shot multiple times was found by police in a Ventura roadway Friday night and later died from his wounds, authorities said.

Police received a call about gunshots heard near the intersection of Peacock Avenue and Hummingbird Street, officials said.

When officers responded to the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was rushed to Ventura County Medical Center but later died from his injuries.

Detectives are investigating the crime while no other details have been released.

Anyone with information can contact Ventura Police Department Detectives at 805-339-4488.