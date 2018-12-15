Man Shot and Killed Inside Vehicle in Westmont Neighborhood of South L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was found slumped over in his vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds that proved fatal in the Westmont neighborhood of South L.A. late Friday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

First responders at the scene near Grand Avenue and West 93rd Street tried to revive the victim around 11:30 p.m. but he died from his wounds, police said.

Detectives were canvassing the area in search of evidence and witnesses but no suspect is currently in custody, according to LAPD Lt. Byron Roberts.

"We don't have any particular suspects that we are looking at at this time," he said.

No other details have been released by LAPD.

Anyone with information can contact the department's homicide detectives at 323-785-5100.