Police Release Images of Vehicle in South Pasadena Robbery Attempt Stopped by Workers

Police released surveillance images Saturday of the vehicle driven by suspects in a South Pasadena robbery attempt that was stopped by store employees who fought them off — with one worker even pulling out a gun.

After asking to look at Rolex watches, one of the two suspects pulled out a knife and started lunging at Jean Boujekian, owner of Vana Watch and Jewelry at Mission Street and Fremont Avenue. The thwarted robbery attempt was caught on tape and unfolded just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

Boujekian blocked the knife, fighting off the would-be robber, as his nephew took out a gun from behind the counter and pointed it at the attacker, as seen in surveillance video from inside the store.

“Without the gun, I probably would’ve been dead,” Boujekian said.

The car driven by the suspects is described by police as a green 2006 Chevy Malibu 4-door, with the California license plate number 5YAC399.

There is damage to the right rear section of the car and it has black rims, according to police.

Meanwhile, the suspects are described as two black men who are between 25 and 30 years old.

One of the men stands about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, while the other is about 6 feet tall and also weighs roughly 200 pounds, according to police.

Officials are warning anyone who sees the suspects or their vehicle to not approach them as they may be armed and dangerous, and instead call 911 or local law enforcement.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 626-403-7280 or submit anonymous tips to L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting http://www.lacrimestoppers.org/.