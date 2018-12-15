Propane Tank Likely Triggered Box Truck Explosion in Boyle Heights: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An investigation into what caused the box truck explosion that shut down a street in Boyle Heights but left nobody injured the previous evening continued Saturday.

A propane tank being transported by the vehicle likely triggered the incident just before 6 p.m. near 2720 E. Olympic Blvd., the Los Angeles Police Department reiterated.

The L.A. Fire Department said the driver parked the vehicle at a nearby gas station after the explosion and exited along with his passenger without any injuries. The truck and what remained of its cargo remained at the gas station Saturday morning.

Sky5 footage from Friday evening showed debris strewn across the roadway as four cars came to a standstill.

Investigators closed the street for several hours. It was reopened by early Saturday.

LAPD previously said detectives were interviewing the truck's occupants but noted that the evidence suggested the explosion was likely an accident.