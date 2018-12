Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Merry Christmas!

In Chatsworth where the nonprofit organization OPERATION GRATITUDE needs volunteers, as well as donations, for their Saturday, December 15th 2018 Assembly Day. The volunteers needed will assemble “Care Packages” for the troops for Christmas.

For more information, take a look at the website:www.operationgratitude.com

This is a SPECIAL EDITION of the Saturday "Gayle on the Go!"