Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, December 15th, 2018 SPECIAL EDITION!

Merry Christmas!

This is a SPECIAL EDITION of Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" because the deadline is here to get a beautifully designed Christmas tree at the INLAND VALLEY HABITAT FOR HUMANITY CHRISTMAS TREE LANE! Now through Sunday, December 16th, 19 professionally designed Christmas Trees will be raffled to benefit the work of the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley.

$1.00 per ticket, 30 tickets for $20.00. The live drawing is Sunday, December 16th. You do not need to be present to win. The proceeds from this special event will allow the non-profit organization to continue its work to facilitate the dream of homeownership, as well as improve living conditions for those in the community.

For more information take a look at the website: http://www.habitativ.org