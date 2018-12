No injuries were reported after a small plane made an emergency landing in Dana Point on Saturday, officials said.

The Cessna aircraft landed at Doheny State Beach around 2:13 p.m., the Orange County Fire Authority said.

According to the agency, neither the pilot nor passenger was hurt in the incident. Nobody was injured on the ground, officials said.

Authorities provided no further details.

