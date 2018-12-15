× Vietnamese Americans Rally in O.C. Against Trump Admin’s Push to Deport Thousands of War Refugees

Their faces were grim, but with their voices united in a common cause, Vietnamese Americans rallied in Little Saigon on Saturday to protest the Trump administration’s push to deport thousands of war refugees.

“We stay together,” and “Pho-get Trump,” they shouted, carrying signs and sharing photos of their colorful designs on social media. At first, the morning gathering in Westminster drew about 100 people, but by 10 a.m., dozens more arrived after word spread on Facebook and via texts.

Community activist Xuyen Dong-Matsuda, a mental health specialist, stepped into the middle of the crowd, pleading for people to “fight for those who need our passion and our help.” The chants grew louder.

“Bao ve gia dinh. Bao ve gia dinh,” protesters repeated, demanding protection against separating families. More than 300,000 Vietnamese Americans and nationals live in Orange County, the largest Vietnamese population outside Vietnam.

