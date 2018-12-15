White House Defends Border Patrol After 7-Year-Old Guatemalan Girl Dies in Custody

The White House defended the Border Patrol on Friday after a 7-year-old Guatemalan girl died of exhaustion and dehydration while in custody, but the child’s death — and the border agency’s weeklong delay in disclosing it — prompted an outcry on Capitol Hill.

The case intensified scrutiny of Border Patrol detention practices and raised questions about whether agents’ negligence contributed to the death. It also sparked concerns that the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown has funneled migrants into more dangerous areas along the border.

Homeland Security officials said they had launched an inspector general’s investigation into the death and whether regulations were followed, and were awaiting results of an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

Hogan Gidley, the deputy White House press secretary, called the girl’s death “a horrific, tragic situation” and “100% preventable.”

The girl was with her father and 161 other migrants when they crossed into New Mexico last week. They turned themselves in to Border Patrol agents on Dec. 6. The girl died just over 24 hours later in Border Patrol custody. https://t.co/a7ltScBwXZ — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 14, 2018