Woman Severely Injured After 3 Dogs Attacked Her in Anza

Crews transported a woman to the hospital by helicopter after three dogs attacked her in Anza on Saturday morning, officials said.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on the 55000 block Mitchell Road in the unincorporated area of southwest Riverside County about 34 miles east of Temecula, Riverside County Animal Services and CalFire Riverside said.

Three pit bull or pit bull mixes hurt the victim on her property while she was doing laundry, Animal Services Sgt. Lesley Huennekens told The Press Enterprise.

The victim, whose identity was not released, sustained “severe” injuries, according to the agency. Animal Services said it has identified the owner of the dogs, which were impounded.

The incident remained under investigation.