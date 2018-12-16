2 Dead After Car Slams Into Building in Hyde Park

Two people died after a car smashed into a building in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Sunday morning, causing a partial collapse of the structure, authorities said.

The crash took place just after 9:10 a.m. in the 3300 block of West 66th Place, just east of Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

In addition to damaging a building, the violent crash also sheered a fire hydrant and knocked down a light pole, she said. Officials shut down Crenshaw Boulevard between 65th Street and 68th Street.

“This will require an extended extrication to recover (a) body due to safety concerns with building collapse,” Stewart said.

It was not clear whether those killed were inside the vehicle or the building that was hit.