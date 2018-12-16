× 20-Year-Old Arrested After Allegedly Smashing Cars, Mailboxes in Newbury Park

Officials said they’ve arrested a man after several residents in Newbury Park woke up to find their cars and mailboxes damaged.

Brock Barton, 20, allegedly started destroying property inside the gated community of Rancho Conejo around 2:30 a.m. He was also accused of vandalizing a Walgreens near Ventu Park Road and Hillcrest Drive, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said.

The man might have been intoxicated at the time, Capt. Mike Beckett told KTLA. Barton was booked on suspicion of vandalism and remained in custody as of 10:45 a.m., the captain added.

Resident Keith Katz said he was in bed when he heard a crash around 3 a.m. and went outside to discover that his mailbox had been speared through his car’s window.

Katz said investigators who responded to the scene told him that a drunken person upset that his own car had broken down was responsible. The resident said when he woke up this morning, he was shocked that his neighbors’ properties were also destroyed.

Katz said it appeared the perpetrator did the damage by hand.

“There’s blood all over vehicles, all over mailbox posts,” he said.

Another resident, Jeff Uniack, told KTLA his car was broken into but he was glad nobody got hurt.

It’s unclear how many residents were affected in the incident.

Authorities provided no further information.