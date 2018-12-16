× After Collapses at Del Mar Bluffs in San Diego County, Officials Press Forward With Emergency Plan

Officials are scrambling to stabilize the crumbling Del Mar bluffs, with four collapses having occurred since August.

Emergency efforts to reinforce the eroding cliffs, atop which Amtrak and Coaster trains run daily, have been in the works for nearly a year. Now officials say they hope to break ground on a number of key projects by summer.

In the meantime, transportation officials have said the trains are safe to ride, barring a major earthquake.

“We inspect the tracks twice a week, and in addition, anytime we have any failure or erosion event we inspect to make sure it’s safe for train traffic,” said Stephen Fordham, director of rail engineering for the North County Transit District.

