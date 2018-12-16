Fullerton Police Officer Shoots, Kills Charging Pit Bull: Officials

A police officer shot and killed a pit bull dog authorities say charged at him in Fullerton on Saturday afternoon.

The incident unfolded in the 100 block of South Turner Avenue, where an officer was sent in response to a report of a “family disturbance,” the Fullerton Police Department said in a written statement.

“Upon arrival, a responding officer was charged by the resident’s pit bull dog,” the statement said. “The officer fired his weapon, striking the dog. The dog expired at the scene.”

The officer was not hurt, nor was anyone else, police added.

No further details were available.