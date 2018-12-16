Inmate Who Fled From Prison Reentry Program Recaptured in Montebello

An inmate who disappeared while out on a day pass from a Long Beach prison reentry program is back in custody, and facing new charges, after police spotted and arrested him in Montebello on Saturday, officials said.

Reynaldo Campana Jr., 37, tampered with his electronic GPS monitor and vanished Thursday while out on a day pass, the California Department of Corrections said in a written statement. He was serving a three-year sentence for auto theft and evading police.

He was last seen at a donut shop in Commerce, official said.

He remained at large until about 3 p.m. Saturday, according to the CDCR.

“A Montebello Police Department officer observed Reynaldo Campana Jr., standing near an intersection in that city,” the statement said. He was taken into custody without incident and is being transported to (the) California Institute for Men in Chino.”

CDCR officials planned to present a case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney for consideration of escape charges, authorities added.

