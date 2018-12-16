Man Accused of Attacking Deputy After Smashing Red Light Camera With Bat in Encinitas

A Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a fight with a man who climbed a ladder and started smashing a red light camera with a baseball bat in Encinitas Saturday, KTLA sister station KSWB reported.

Deputies got calls around 2:30 p.m. that a man was hitting the camera near a shopping center at El Camino Real and Encinitas Boulevard, a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department watch commander told KSWB.

When a deputy arrived and ordered the man to stop, he allegedly turned around and started swinging the bat at the deputy. The deputy tried to use a taser on the man but it malfunctioned. The fight continued, with the man swinging his bat and the deputy trying to fight him off with a baton, according to Sheriff’s officials.

The man took off running and the deputy chased him, eventually stopping outside a gas station where they started fighting again, authorities said. Finally, backup arrived and the man was handcuffed, then placed in a “WRAP” restraint. He was taken to Scripps La Jolla to be treated for his injuries and then booked into jail in Vista.

A Sheriff’s deputy was taken to Scripps Encinitas, where he was treated for multiple fractures, according to the department release. Officials did not clarify if it was the deputy involved in the original fight.

The Sheriff’s Department identified Frederick Gramcko, 53, as the man suspected of attacking the camera and then the deputy. He was charged with attempted murder of a peace officer.

Whoa, just spotted this scene in #Encinitas at the Shell Station on the corner of El Calmino and Encinitas Blvd. Saw one Police Officer being put into an ambulance, glad he was up and alert and seemed unharmed. pic.twitter.com/7f2lGEdbcH — Michael Hadland (@MichaelHadland) December 15, 2018