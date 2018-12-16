Man Killed in Westwood Hit-And-Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are seeking witnesses to help find a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man along Sunset Boulevard in Westwood on Saturday night.

The collision took place about 10:15 p.m. on a dark, winding stretch of road in the 10200 block of Sunset Boulevard, just east of Beverly Glen Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, initially described only as male and believed to be transient, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No description of the vehicle that hit him was available.

The city of Los Angeles offers a standing $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, capture and conviction of any driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

Anyone with information can reach Los Angeles police at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.