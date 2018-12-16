Patient Takes Ambulance, Leads Officers on Pursuit in Inland Empire: CHP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities detained a person who led them on a pursuit in a stolen ambulance in the Inland Empire Sunday evening.

The California Highway Patrol said the chase began when the patient was on a gurney and somehow escaped his restraints. He then managed to take over the vehicle and drove on the northbound 15 Freeway near Hesperia.

Officials were called to respond at around 4 p.m.

The individual exited the vehicle near the Main Street exit in Hesperia, where he was taken into custody.

Authorities provided no further information.

KTLA's Judy Oehling contributed to this story.