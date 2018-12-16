Patient Takes Ambulance, Leads Officers on Pursuit in Inland Empire: CHP

Authorities detained a person who led them on a pursuit in a stolen ambulance in the Inland Empire Sunday evening.
The California Highway Patrol said the chase began when the patient was on a gurney and somehow escaped his restraints. He then managed to take over the vehicle and drove on the northbound 15 Freeway near Hesperia.
Officials were called to respond at around 4 p.m.
The individual exited the vehicle near the Main Street exit in Hesperia, where he was taken into custody.
Authorities provided no further information.
KTLA's Judy Oehling contributed to this story.
33.668077 -117.327262