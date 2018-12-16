× Pregnant Woman Dies in Chicago-Area Suburb After Being Accidentally Shot by Husband: Police

A 25-year-old pregnant woman died days after being accidentally shot by her husband in the Chicago-area suburb of Round Lake on Wednesday, KTLA sister station WGNTV reported. The fetus also died after the shooting.

Alvin Quinn, the woman’s husband, was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of West Nippersink Road in Round Lake around 2 p.m. on Dec. 11, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. Police were called for a report of a disturbance in progress with shots fired.

The couple had gone to the home in Round Lake to retrieve some belongings. Police said Quinn got into an argument with someone and pulled out a gun. The gun went off during a struggle, and a bullet struck his wife in the head.

More charges were expected to be filed against Quinn.