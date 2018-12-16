× Shepard Fairey Says He’d Insist on Own Mural’s Removal if LAUSD Paints Over Controversial Artwork in Koreatown

If the Los Angeles school district moves forward with plans to paint over a mural at a campus in Koreatown, it also would lose a separate mural by artist Shepard Fairey.

Fairey told The Times that he would insist on the destruction of his own mural if the district paints over a mural on the same campus by artist Beau Stanton.

The school district announced this month that it would erase Stanton’s mural after a group of Korean activists complained. The activists object to a representation of sun rays in the background because it reminds them of the Japanese imperial battle flag, which they associate with atrocities before and during World War II.

But Fairey and other critics say the L.A. Unified School District acted too hastily when it acquiesced to these complaints, which arose in recent months. The mural was painted more than two years ago at the Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools complex.

