Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, December 16th, 2018 SPECIAL CHRISTMAS EDITION

Merry Christmas! Check out this SPECIAL fan favorite at the Nixon Presidential Library and Museum!

All Aboard, America!

Holiday Trains at the Nixon Library

18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard
Yorba Linda

Yorba Linda

http://www.nixonfoundation.org

Christmas is being celebrated in Yorba Linda at the Nixon Library. This is the annual holiday train exhibition at the presidential facility. This fan favorite includes three spectacular layouts of model trains whistling over bridges, through snow-capped mountains and stopping in miniature towns and cities. Also, we can take photographs with the beautiful Pat Nixon White House Gingerbread House custom baked to resemble President Richard Nixon’s birthplace! And, new this year, a 20-foot tall Nixon White House Christmas tree, decked out in red, white and blue.

Explore the special Christmas display, All-Aboard America! featuring four spectacular layouts of model trains whistling over bridges, through snow-capped mountains and stopping in miniature towns and cities.

Take photographs with the beautiful Pat Nixon White House Gingerbread House — custom-baked to look like President Nixon’s birthplace! Sponsored by the Cookie Element of Yorba Linda. NEW THIS YEAR: Enjoy a 20-foot tall Nixon White House Christmas tree — decked out in red, white and blue.

The showcase reflects President Nixon’s love of trains that began in his Yorba Linda childhood. In his Memoirs, he recalled, “In the daytime, I could see the smoke from the steam engines. Sometimes at night, I was awakened by the whistle of a train and then I dreamed of the far-off places I wanted to visit someday.”

