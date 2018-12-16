Sunday “Gayle onthe Go!”, Sunday, December 16th, 2018 SPECIAL CHRISTMAS EDITION

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Merry Christmas! December 25th 2018 is coming FAST! If you still need to get some Christmas shopping done and / or you have friends and family coming to town, here are some Sunday "Gayle on the Go! Christmas related activities and venues. Enjoy!

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Most Wanted Holiday Toys 2018

“TheToyGuy.com” Chris Byrne

thetoyguy.com

This is the last weekend to wrap up Christmas shopping. If you’re still looking for appropriate toys, “THETOYGUY.com” Chris Byrne has the list of the MOST WANTED HOLIDAY TOYS 2018 that might be of help. Take a look at the complete list at the website: ttpm.com/mostwanted

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Project Angel Food

Volunteer * Donate*

922 Vine Street

Los Angeles

323 845 1800

http://www.angelfood.org

Why not donate the gift of time this holiday season? Project Angel Food is one of many nonprofit organizations that could use our help. Project Angel Food prepares and delivers healthy meals to feed people impacted by serious illness, bringing comfort and hope every day. To learn more about volunteering or how you can donate if you don’t have the time to volunteer, check the website: http://www.angelfood.org.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

L.A. Zoo Lights

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

http://www.LAZooLights.org

The Los Angeles Zoo is a Winter Wonderland because of its holiday zoo lights. Take a 60-to-90 minute stroll through animal themed light displays, get a glimpse of real reindeer and keep warm with hot cocoa and other holiday treats. For ticket information, check the website: http://www.LAZOOLIGHTS.org

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Enchanted Forest of Light

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Drive

La Canada Flintridge

818 949 4200

http://www.descansogardens.org

There’s the night time experience of the ENCHANTED FOREST OF LIGHT at Descanso Gardens. Take a one mile walk through unique lighting installations in some of the magnificent garden areas. Go to the descansogardens.org website in advance of your visit to reserve your timed entry tickets.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Holiday Lights at the Reagan Library

Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

800 410 8354

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

Visitors will be filled with excitement, happiness and the holiday spirit once they have experienced the Reagan Library’s brand new “Great American Christmas Holiday Lights” program!

From the moment you step onto our property until the moment you depart, your senses will be filled with all things Christmas! Current and nostalgic holiday tunes will make you smile; the scent of yuletide treats will tease your nose; and everywhere you look you will see festive, stunning displays of light.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Pompeii : The Exhibition

The Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

805 522 2977

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

Also at the Reagan Library, POMPEII: THE EXHIBITION, which features more than 150 authentic artifacts on loan from the renowned Naples National Archaeological Museum in Italy. These are not replicas, but rather original, 2,000-year-old objects that were preserved in the ash. These artifacts include wall-sized frescos, marble and bronze sculptures, jewelry, ancient Roman coins, and full body casts of the volcano’s victims.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Magic of Lights

Auto Club Speedway

9300 Cherry Avenue

Fontana

http://www.autoclubspeedway.com

Pile everyone into the car and drive to the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana to experience the annual festive drive through light display featuring the Enchanting Tunnel of Lights.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Winterfest at Santa Anita Park

285 Huntington Drive

Arcadia

http://www.santaanita.com

Families are invited to attend Winterfest, where visitors can do everything from purchase their fresh Christmas tree at the lot, as well as enjoy a petting zoo, horse-drawn carriage rides, holiday movie screenings, children's activities, food, drinks and music. Also, get a photo with Santa Claus, himself!

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Queen Mary Christmas

The Queen Mary

1126 Queens Highway

Long Beach

562 499 1739

http://www.queenmary.com

The Queen Mary invites guests to step aboard the legendary ocean liner for an all-new adventure filled with incredible holiday festivities, setting sail now through January 6, 2019. Gather the family for Queen Mary Christmas and enjoy a vintage rush of holiday family fun with live entertainment, libations and treats, ice-skating onboard one of the Queen Mary’s decks, a Gingerbread Village, Stocking Shop, vintage-dressed carolers, light shows, and much more.

From bow to stern, families can embrace the holiday spirit while strolling along the Queen Mary’s decks to uncover a magical Christmas of yesteryear. From the glittering, tree-lined Promenade Deck, enter the beautifully decorated Main Hall with an art-deco inspired Christmas tree centerpiece fit for a Queen. Un-pop a cork or imbibe on delicious handcrafted cocktails while delighting in the ship’s yule lights and breathtaking views at the iconic Observation Bar. On the bow of the ship, immerse yourself inside the amazing, 80-foot Christmas tree made of over 45,000 twinkling LED lights. The tree will be lit each night of the holiday season with a nightly tree lighting ceremony, complete with community entertainment. Guests are welcomed to ‘rock around’ the Christmas tree as it brightens up the Pacific shore with a synchronized display of music and lights.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

All Aboard, America!

Holiday Trains at the Nixon Library

18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

http://www.nixonfoundation.org

Christmas is being celebrated in Yorba Linda at the Nixon Library. This is the annual holiday train exhibition at the presidential facility. This fan favorite includes three spectacular layouts of model trains whistling over bridges, through snow-capped mountains and stopping in miniature towns and cities. Also, we can take photographs with the beautiful Pat Nixon White House Gingerbread House custom baked to resemble President Richard Nixon’s birthplace! And, new this year, a 20-foot tall Nixon White House Christmas tree, decked out in red, white and blue.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Craft and Folk Art Museum Gift Shop

5814 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.cafam.org

Museum gift shops are great places to find holiday gifts. Among the museums where you can find one of kind treasures produced by established and emerging artists is the Craft and Folk Art Museum is L.A.’s Mid-Wilshire District.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

THIS IS THE LAST DAY!!!

28th Annual Winter Fantasy

Sawdust Art & Craft Festival

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

sawdustartfestival.org

This is the closing day of the Winter Fantasy at the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival. Here you will find one of a kind gifts produced by more than 170 artists. Plus, there’s live music, entertainment, art demonstrations and hands on art classes.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

THIS IS THE LAST DAY!!!

Christmas on the Farm

Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark

Free Cut Trees

Visit with Santa

3370 Sunset Valley Road

Moorpark

underwoodfamilyfarms.com

Also, this is the last day to enjoy “Christmas on the Farm” at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark. Visit with Santa Claus, select a fresh cut Christmas tree, and more.

-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community

-0-0-0-