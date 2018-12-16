× Victim of Deadly South L.A. Shooting Identified, Search for Killer Continues

Coroner’s officials have released the identity of a 21-year-old man detectives say was shot and killed while driving away from a bar fight in the Florence neighborhood of unincorporated South Los Angeles on Saturday.

Bryan Martin Mendoza was pronounced dead after he was found suffering from gunshot wounds about 3:45 a.m. in a car in front of Roosevelt Park, 7600 Graham Ave., Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Investigator Rudy Molano said. His city of residence was not available.

The fatal shooting stemmed from a fight that took place at a nearby bar, Deputy Morgan Arteaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

Deputies first received a call reporting a fight at a bar at Graham Avenue and Florence Avenue, he said.

“While en route to the call, responding deputies were flagged down in the 7600 block of Graham Avenue for what appeared to be a traffic collision on the street in front of Roosevelt Park,” according to Arteaga. Deputies soon realized the driver had been shot.

“Investigators have determined that the victim had left the scene of the original fight call and was driving southbound on Graham Avenue,” the deputy said. “The victim was shot before colliding with a parked car.”

No information regarding a suspect description or a motive has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.