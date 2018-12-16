Woman Shot to Death in Cudahy; Suspect Also Dead

A man shot a woman to death before also being found dead himself in a residential neighborhood in Cudahy on Sunday, authorities said.

The woman died at the scene of the 11:15 a.m. shooting in the 5100 block of Live Oak Street, Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

“The suspect, a male adult, was also pronounced dead at the scene,” she said. It was not initially clear whether the suspect was also shot, or whether suicide was suspected.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.