10 Suspects, 3 Vehicles Sought in Smash-and-Grab Burglary at Beverly Grove Boutique

Police are searching for 10 burglars and three vehicles Monday following a smash and grab robbery at a boutique in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Central Los Angeles.

The break in occurred about 3:11 a.m. at the Amuze store in the 100 block of South Robertson Boulevard.

Video from the scene showed glass shards from a broken door or window strewn across the sidewalk in front of the store. The store sells purses and shoes, many of which were thrown about and left on the ground inside the shop.

Investigators believe 10 people using sledgehammers broke in and got away with an unknown amount of merchandise, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison said.

The burglars were wearing dark clothing and masks, Madison said.

Police are searching for three vehicles the burglars are believed to have fled the scene in.

They were described as a Dodge Charger, a Honda Civic and a black Volkswagen.

The vehicles were last seen headed southbound on Robertson Boulevard toward West 3rd Street.