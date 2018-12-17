2 Chicago Police Officers Fatally Struck by Train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago police say two officers investigating a shots-fired call on the city's far South Side have died after being struck by a train.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the officers who were fatally hit Monday evening were 37-year-old Eduardo Marmolejo and 31-year-old Conrad Gary. Johnson said Marmolejo had been with the department for two and a half years and Gary for 18 months.

Johnson said the officers were struck shortly after 6 p.m.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said a weapon was recovered and a person of interest is being questioned.

Local media reported that the officers were struck by a train operated by the South Shore commuter rail line that links northern Indiana and Chicago.

Our colleagues @Chicago_Police & Superintendent Johnson have suffered the horrific loss of two of their finest. On behalf of @LAPDHQ men & women, our deepest condolences. Blessed are the Peacemakers pic.twitter.com/0XUJuPv1hQ — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) December 18, 2018

A devastating tragedy occurred tonight at 103rd and Cottage Grove where two of our Officers, investigating a shots fired call, were struck by a passing train. Please pray for our 5th District Police Officers and all of our Chicago Police family. pic.twitter.com/yRbR8xfkOS — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) December 18, 2018