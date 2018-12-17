2 SoCal Edison Workers in Unknown Condition After Utility Pole Falls in Lake View Terrace Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two Southern California Edison workers were injured when a high-tension line utility pole fell over in the Lake View Terrace area on Monday, authorities said.

The incident took place in the 12000 block of Lopez Canyon Road just after 11:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

One of the workers received medical attention at the scene before being airlifted out of the area, Sky5 aerial video showed.

The conditions of both patients were not known. No additional information was immediately released.