Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Irwindale to begin her series of reports spotlighting the 2019 Rose Parade Floats.

Today, Gayle was live at Phoenix Decorating in Irwindale to see the floats the company is constructing for:

*Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day

*The American Legion

*The Armenian Rose Float Association

For more information about Phoenix Decorating, take a look at the company’s website.

For more information about the 2019 Rose Parade, visit their website.

If there are questions, please feel free to email Gayle Anderson at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call Gayle at 1 323 460 5732.