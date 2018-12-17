× Car Slams Into Pole in Koreatown, Knocking Out Power

Crews were working to restore power in Koreatown Monday evening following a two-car collision that sent one of the vehicles into a utility pole, officials said.

The crash occurred around 3:50 p.m. near the corner of First Street and Bimini Place, Los Angeles Police Officer Tony Im said.

One person was transported for medical treatment, but their condition was unknown, Im added. It’s unclear how many people were involved.

The collision left the utility pole damage and knocked down a conductor, the L.A. Department of Water and Power said in a tweet.

The agency expected to have power restored by 8 p.m.

Footage from the scene showed the top portion of the pole had been sheared off. An SUV with damage to its front end could be seen nearby, but it was unclear whether that was the vehicle that struck the pole.

Repair crews remained at the scene around 6p.m.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Sarah Fenton contributed to this report.

Outage Update: #Koreatown is experiencing a power outage caused by an auto accident that damaged a pole and knocked down a conductor. Our crews are responding and estimating to restore power to the area by 8PM. We apologize for any inconvenience! *JJ — LADWP (@LADWP) December 18, 2018