Catholic Priest in Carlsbad Found Guilty of Groping Seminary Student

A Carlsbad, Calif., priest accused of grabbing a seminary student’s groin in a restroom stall during a night of heavy drinking was convicted of misdemeanor sexual battery Monday.

The jury verdict against the Rev. Juan Garcia Castillo came after three days of trial in San Diego County Superior Court last week that delved into the nuances of Catholic philosophies and provided a small glimpse into the social lives of priests.

Jurors deliberated roughly two hours before reaching their decision.

“The evidence spoke for itself pretty loudly, and the jury ended up doing the right thing,” Deputy Dist. Atty. Joshua Brisbane said.

