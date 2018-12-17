Couple Sues Sandals Resorts in Jamaica, Alleging Bride Was Molested by Staff Butler During Destination Wedding

Posted 11:19 PM, December 17, 2018, by

A couple suing Sandals Resorts in Jamaica alleges a private butler assigned to their room molested the wife during their stay for their destination wedding, and other guests have since come forward with their own allegations. Courtney Friel reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 17, 2018.