Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrity style expert Anya Sarre shares her last minute holiday gift guide for everyone in the family.

This contest ends at 11pm on 12/17/18.

Products mentioned:

Tipsy Elves Ugly Christmas Sweaters

Pasta Snacks

American Standard Shower Head

Pom & Granitt Jewelry

Go Raw Snacks

Cocktail Shaker Infuser Set

Hemp Soft Chews for Cats & Dogs