Man Killed by Big Rig in Wilmington Hit-And-Run Identified, Driver Remains At Large

Coroner’s officials have identified a 39-year-old man who was fatally struck by a big rig in Wilmington on Friday, as police continue searching for the driver, who fled the scene, authorities said.

Jeffrey David Cook died in 5:15 a.m. collision at Anaheim Street and Sampson Avenue, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani said. He was described in coroner’s records as transient.

He was riding a bicycle south, across the westbound lanes of Anaheim Street, when he collided with the right, rear portion of the big rig’s trailer, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a written statement.

The big rig driver continued on westbound without stopping to help, officials said.

No description of the driver was available, according to police. The truck itself was light in color, and it was hauling a dark brown trailer.

The city of Los Angeles offers a standing $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of any driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run collision.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, can reach the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.