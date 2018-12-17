Police Investigate Phoned-In Bomb Threats at Schools in Fullerton, Glendale

Police searched a high school in Fullerton and two Glendale elementary schools on Monday afternoon after receiving reports of telephoned bomb threats against the three campuses, officials said.

Someone made a phone call about 1:45 p.m. claiming there were “multiple pipe bombs on campus,” 2200 Dorothy Lane, the Fullerton Police Department said via social media.

After searching the school, with the help of a bomb-detecting K-9, police declared the campus was safe less than an hour later. Classes resumed as normal, officials added.

The source of the threatening phone call remained under investigation.

According to the school’s website, final exams are scheduled this week prior to the start of winter break next week.

Police in Glendale also reported that bomb threats had been phoned in to both Franklin Elementary School, 1610 Lake Street, and Verdugo Woodlands Elementary School, 1751 N. Verdugo Road, authorities said.

The normal pickup schedule was not expected to be affected at Franklin Elementary, but parents of students at Verdugo Woodlands Elementary were advised to pick up their children at Lot 34, 1726 Canada Blvd.

Further details were not available.

