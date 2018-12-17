Police Investigating Camp Fire Cleanup Workers After Photos Capture ‘Reprehensible’ Behavior

One photo from the wreckage of the Camp fire’s devastating march through Paradise, Calif., shows the remains of a charred cat with a glass bottle sticking out of its mouth. In another, two workers pretend to go on a drive to “unknown destinations” in someone’s burned-out recreational vehicle.

Some of the captions, including one that accompanied a photo of a man mimicking jumping on what’s left of a scorched trampoline in someone’s yard, included jokes: “Trampolines are stupid. BTW, it used to be called a Jumpoline until your mom got on it.”

The images, which were posted on Facebook this month by an employee of a crane company contracted to remove ponderosa pine trees from the burn area, have sparked a police investigation into whether the person who shared them and others who posed in the photos broke any laws in the process, said Paradise police Officer Matthew Gates.

Gates said the department is working with local prosecutors to review several criminal statutes, including vandalism and desecration to property, to determine whether they apply. Authorities also are reviewing whether the employees violated evacuation orders when they stopped working to take the photographs.

39.759606 -121.621918