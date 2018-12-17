Breaking: Suspect in Deadly Shootout at Silver Lake Trader Joe’s Pleads Not Guilty, DA Says

Ritz-Carlton Bacara New Year’s Giveaway

Posted 2:52 PM, December 17, 2018, by

Ready to spend the New Year like a celebrity?  Then embrace the glamour of old Hollywood and welcome the New Year along the golden coast of Santa Barbara.  Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Wednesday, December 19th for your chance to win an incredible New Years celebration courtesy of Ritz-Carlton Bacara.  Winners will receive New Year’s Eve overnight accommodations at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara, dinner for two at their New Year’s Eve Glitter Gala, a breakfast brunch buffet for two with bottomless mimosas on New Year’s Day along with resort and parking fees included.  Don’t miss you chance to enjoy a romantic getaway for two as you ring in the New Year on the beaches of Santa Barbara.

Already have the code word?  You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151