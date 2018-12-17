× Sierra Nevada Snowpack Could Shrink up to 79% by End of Century, Study Finds

The snow season, which started this month, is off to a good start.

A series of December storms covered the Sierra Nevada with heavy snow, leaving the snowpack at 106% of average, according to the state’s snow survey.

But a new study suggests that Californians won’t always be able to rely on melting snow to trickle down the mountains each spring, filling state reservoirs for use over the long, dry summers.

According to a new report, the size of the Sierra snowpack could shrink by as much as 79% by the century’s end if humans don’t limit greenhouse emissions.

