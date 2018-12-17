× South L.A. Man Charged in 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Death Pleads Not Guilty

A South Los Angeles man charged in the death of his 4-year-old daughter earlier in December pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Charles Richard Lee, 23, faced one count of assault on a child causing death, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Lee was arrested on suspicion of child abuse a day after his daughter died at the L.A. County University of Southern California Medical Center on Dec. 2, according to Los Angeles police.

Paramedics earlier that day responded to Lee’s home in the 1500 block of East 42nd Street and found the girl unresponsive, the District Attorney’s Office said.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The medical center alerted LAPD at around 11 a.m., police said.

According to prosecutors, the girl was dropped off at her father’s home several weeks prior to her death.

He could face 25 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged, the District Attorney’s Office said. He was scheduled to return to court on Feb. 11.

Officials provided no further information.