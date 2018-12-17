Sunset Blvd. Partially Blocked in Beverly Hills Due to Water Main Break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials on Monday urged motorists to avoid Sunset Boulevard in Beverly Hills as crews continued repair on a water main break.

All eastbound lanes on Sunset between Alpine and Rexford drives were shut down, while one lane on the westbound side was blocked. The city did not provide an estimate of when the closures would be lifted.

The California Highway Patrol initially issued a SigAlert Saturday evening.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California and the L.A. Department of Water and Power were working on the repairs, Beverly Hills city officials said.

They also asked residents, businesses and visitors to conserve water and avoid landscape watering for the next week.

As of Sunday evening, crews had yet to find the point of the leak and the extent of the damage.

"With MWD as the primary water provider for the City of Beverly Hills, the City is now solely reliant on local water supplies as crews reduce water flow to assess the problem," a statement from the city said.

12/16/18 Traffic Advisory Map - Road closure and detour information due to water leak at Sunset/Alpine. Updates: https://t.co/pfushbgdth pic.twitter.com/twyFN9sRp1 — CityofBeverlyHills (@CityofBevHills) December 17, 2018