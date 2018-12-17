Suspect in Deadly Shootout at Silver Lake Trader Joe’s Pleads Not Guilty: DA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The man accused of taking hostages during a deadly standoff with officers at a Silver Lake Trader Joe's in July pleaded not guilty on Monday, authorities said.

Gene Evin Atkins, 28, faces 51 criminal counts, including murder, in the death of a store employee struck by police gunfire during the July 21 incident.

He was also charged with attempted murder of a peace officer and kidnapping.

According to Los Angeles police, Atkins shot his 76-year-old grandmother and kidnapped his girlfriend in South L.A. before officers started pursuing him. Atkins allegedly shot at officers from his vehicle before slamming into a light post in Silver Lake, where he continued to open fire while running into a Trader Joe's store on Hyperion Avenue.

LAPD returned fire and struck Melyda Corado, a 27-year-old store manager, officials said.

“It’s every officer’s worst nightmare,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said days after the shootout.

Her family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in November, seeking details surrounding the standoff.

Prosecutors alleged Atkins set off the events that led to the victim's death and charged him in the incident.

In a previous court hearing, a judge granted Atkins' request to represent himself.

“I would like to go proper," Atkins said.

He was scheduled to return to court on Feb. 15.