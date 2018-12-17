Westwood Hit-And-Run Victim Identified; Search Continues for Driver

Police continue seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run crash along Sunset Boulevard in Westwood over the weekend that left a 39-year-old man dead.

Jeffrey David Cook was killed in the 10:15 p.m. collision in the 10200 block of Sunset Boulevard, just east of Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani said. He was described in coroner’s records as transient.

He was crossing Sunset Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle driving east, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a written statement. The driver failed to stop and drove away after the impact.

Paramedics pronounced Cook dead at the scene.

As with all deadly hit-and-run collisions in Los Angeles, the city is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of the involved driver, officials said.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, can reach the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.